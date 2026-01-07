Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

At Rs 93k crore, Karnataka plans India's biggest Q4 loan haul

This means Karnataka will borrow an estimated Rs 31,000 crore per month this quarter to close the financial year. The state has borrowed a “modest” Rs 120 billion, or Rs 12,000 crore, until December, according to credit rating agency ICRA.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 21:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us