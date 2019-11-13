Nobody objected to Fadnavis being CM before polls: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that no other state other than Maharashtra was given 18 days of time to form a government.

"Before this, in no state was so much time given, 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor," he said.

Amit Shah to ANI: Before this, in no state was so much time given,18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended.Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim&neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UDHalLXe7Y — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

"Before elections Prime Minister and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," he said regarding the collapse of alliance with Shiv Sena.

BJP President Amit Shah to ANI on collapse of alliance with Shiv Sena: Before elections PM&I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us pic.twitter.com/4toj07oHVo — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The BJP leader further added that "The Governor has not denied chance to anyone(to form Govt). A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Government’.

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah to ANI:The Governor has not denied chance to anyone(to form Govt). A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Govt’. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Aac2hpVIHD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

"The opposition is doing politics on this issue and dragging a constitutional post into politics and I believe is not a healthy tradition for democracy," he said.

BJP President Amit Shah to ANI on President's rule in Maharashtra: Is mudde par vipaksh rajniti kar raha hai aur ek samvidhanik pad ko is tarah se rajniti mein ghaseetna main nahi maanta loktantra ke liye swasth parampara hai. pic.twitter.com/ste4fe0LUc — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

More daetails to follow..