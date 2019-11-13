Nobody objected to Fadnavis being CM before polls: Shah

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2019, 19:21pm ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2019, 19:30pm ist
Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that no other state other than Maharashtra was given 18 days of time to form a government.

"Before this, in no state was so much time given, 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor," he said.

"Before elections Prime Minister and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us," he said regarding the collapse of alliance with Shiv Sena.

The BJP leader further added that "The Governor has not denied chance to anyone(to form Govt). A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form Government’. 

"The opposition is doing politics on this issue and dragging a constitutional post into politics and I believe is not a healthy tradition for democracy," he said.

 

More daetails to follow..

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Maharashtra
BJP
Shiv Sena
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Comments (+)
 