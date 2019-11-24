Operation Kamala in Maharashtra?

As the number game got tenser, the BJP leadership in Maharashtra would go out to secure the support of rival MLAs to save its government.

Both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar are making all efforts to ensure that they cross the magic figure of 145 or get this number down by ensuring resignations from rival camps for smooth sailing.

According to reports, four senior BJP leaders Narayan Rane, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Ganesh Naik and Babanrao Pachpute has been tasked with the operation to ensure that the Devendra-Ajit government sails through during the floor test.

The Shiv Sena has been alleging that BJP was pursuing politics of what is described as "saam, daam, dandh, bedh".

While Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked his MLAs to be "careful and exercise caution", Congress-NCP leaders said that BJP's attempts of poaching would be thwarted.

Rane, Vikhe-Patil, Pachpute, and Naik are not originally formed BJP.

Rane has been Shiv Sena and Congress earlier while Vikhe-Patil in Congress, Shiv Sena and again Congress. Pachpute has been in Congress and was a founder member of NCP and Naik is a Shiv Sainik who joined NCP. "Rane, Vikhe-Patil, and Naik are recent entrants in BJP while Pachpute is senior to them in the saffron party," informed sources said.

Fadnavis's close aides Girish Mahajan and Prasad Lad, who handled the Karnataka rebel MLAs during their stay in Mumbai are in touch with the foursome.