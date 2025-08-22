Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim govt warns media against publicising Sheikh Hasina's statements

The announcement said the broadcasting and publicity of audio of Hasina on television channels, news and online portals is a 'serious violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009'.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 14:59 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 14:59 IST
World newsSheikh HasinaBangaldesh

