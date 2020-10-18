'Outstanding' Lockie Ferguson stars for Kolkata in super-over IPL win

Sensational bowling from New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson in his first outing this Indian Premier League season helped Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over on Sunday.

Ferguson returned figures of 3-15 in the Hyderabad innings and then claimed two wickets including Hyderabad skipper David Warner in the one-over eliminator in Abu Dhabi.

Warner became the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs in 135 innings as he hit an unbeaten 47 but Hyderabad could only equal Kolkata's score of 163 and the match ended in a tie.

Ferguson then bowled a superb super over to send Warner back on the first ball and took another wicket to keep down Hyderabad to two, a score Eoin Morgan's Kolkata surpassed in four balls.

"For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding," Morgan said.

"We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, it didn't happen against Mumbai (Indians); today we were competitive."

Ferguson praised Morgan for staying calm and guiding the team, which is paced fourth in the eight-team table, to a crucial win as the Twenty20 tournament moves towards the business end.

"It's great having Morgs (Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game," said Ferguson.

"Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket."

It was disappointment for Warner who came into bat at number four instead of his usual opening position and went quicker to 5,000 than Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who reached the mark in 157 IPL innings.

The left-hand batsman became the first overseas player and fourth overall to join the 5,000-run IPL club. Kohli leads the batting chart with 5,759 runs in 186 matches.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson opened the innings despite his hamstring injury and scored a quickfire 29 in a 58-run stand with partner Jonny Bairstow who made 36.

"I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn't change and to be fair it didn't. 165 was about par," said Warner.

"We lost wickets at crucial times again. Kane had to open because he had a slight niggle with his adductor. Will need some physio work."