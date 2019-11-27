Please don't call me Chanakya, says Sanjay Raut

Please do not call me Chanakya, Sanjay Raut, the Man Friday of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

Known for his sense of humour, the 58-year-old Raut said, "From tomorrow, I will concentrate more on Saamana and my Rajya Sabha work."

When pointed out that he is being considered as Uddhav's Chanakya, he smiled and said, "Please do not call me Chanakya....it is too big a comparison....I am a fighter...I have blessings of Balasaheb."

"I told you.... our mission was to land our Suryayan to land safely on sixth floor of Mantralaya, it happened," Raut said. He was quick to add, "Don't be surprised if it lands in Delhi."

Raut is considered the voice of Uddhav, who will sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister soon. When the party was in trouble and was facing attacks from the BJP, Raut, a third-term Rajya Sabha member, single-handedly managed the situation. During the period, the journalist-politician also underwent an angioplasty. But, was back in action in hours.

In every press interaction, he maintained that the dream of Balasaheb of a Shiv Sainik assuming the chief minister's chair would be realised. His one-liners made headlines.

Earlier this year, his biographical film on Thackeray was released. He is also working on a biopic on late socialist leader George Fernandes, who was a close friend of Thackeray.

Raut is also know for putting a shayari, poem or quotable-quote on Twitter every morning to set the tone for the day.

Raut openly took on BJP President Amit Shah and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and they minced no words.