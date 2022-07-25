Solicitor General Tushar Mehta down with Covid-19

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta down with Covid-19

A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolating

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 15:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolating.

"Since I had mild symptoms from Saturday, I had isolated myself from Saturday only," Mehta said in the statement.

Read | Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Referring to the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, he said ,"I am feeling sorry for myself that I won't be able to personally witness the historic oath".

The Solicitor General would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court on Monday and thereafter would take leave for few days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tushar Mehta
solicitor general
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Droupadi Murmu

What's Brewing

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

 