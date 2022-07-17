Technical issue forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Technical defect forces Sharjah-bound IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

The flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.

In a statement about Sunday's incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi.

"The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," it added.

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is presently under regulatory scanner. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

One of the incidents happened on July 5 when SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. 

The aviation regulator had on July 6 said SpiceJet had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services, and gave it three weeks to send a response to the notice. 

An official of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed that an IndiGo flight has landed at the Karachi airport.

"All the passengers have been taken care off properly and provided refreshments after they were moved to the transit lounge," he said.

The PCAA official said the engineering crew had found faults in the engine number two of the IndiGo plane.

"The plane was not cleared for flight so the Indian carrier has sent an alternate aircraft," he said.

The passengers will soon leave for Hyderabad, the PCAA official noted.

Last year, an IndiGo flight going from Sharjah to Luckow also had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after a passenger fell ill mid-air and later expired.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
IndiGo Airlines
Airlines
Hyderabad

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

 