<p>Chhindwara: A dhoti-clad priest and another man were allegedly slapped, kicked, and made to do frog jumps inside a police station in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media on Friday.</p>.<p>Kotwali police station station house officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Dhurve, however, denied wrongdoing on the part of the personnel from the force.</p>.<p>Police had been receiving nonstop complaints about "immoral activities" allegedly happening in a three-storey house in Chandan village, Dhurve said.</p>.<p>"Acting on these complaints, the premises was raided on Thursday and its owner, priest Anil Dwivedi, was nabbed along with two women and a man. They were brought to the police station for questioning," the SHO said while denying that any kind of assault took place at the police station.</p>.<p>"The footage is not from our police station. They were not mistreated in this manner. A probe is on into the incident, though no formal case has been registered as yet," Dhurve said. </p>