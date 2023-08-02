UGC declares 20 universities as 'fake'

UGC declares 20 universities as 'fake', not empowered to confer degree

Delhi has 8 'fake' universities and Uttar Pradesh has four.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Aug 02 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 19:06 ist
University Grants Commission (UGC). Credit: DH File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.

Uttar Pradesh has four such universities — Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala also have "fake" universities, the UGC said.

