<p>New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, in the wee hours of Thursday, completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.</p>.<p>The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 am.</p>.SHANTI Bill to come up in Rajya Sabha on December 18; air pollution debate in Lok Sabha.<p>Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region. </p><p>Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. </p><p>DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion.</p>