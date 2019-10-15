Will stop water to Pakistan: Modi

Striking a chord with farmers in poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that water from rivers that have been flowing to Pakistan for the last 70-years will be stopped.

“This Modi will stop the flow of water to Pakistan. I have started working on it,” he said addressing a rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri on Tuesday. Modi said that the farmers in Haryana and other states have a right on this water. “I am fighting for you,” he said.

Modi’s statement assumes significant even for Haryana given that the state has long been deprived of its share of water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal by neighbouring Punjab despite a Court order in its favour.

Modi asked the public to keep national interest in mind before casting their vote in the ensuing polls. He attempted to win over the people saying that the ‘Modi engine’ in Delhi and ‘Khattar engine’ in Haryana will propel growth.

While expressing happiness over the Kartarpur corridor link with Pakistan turning reality, Modi said that his government has ensured the three promises on national security, India’s integration and on farmers' income are met.

“The nation was proud when it got the first Rafael jet. But the Congress was sad. They have a negative attitude towards everything. They created ruckus over abrogation of article 370. Nations patronizing terror quote Congress leaders to defame us,” Modi said addressing another rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra later in the day.

Modi urged people to celebrate Diwali in the name of daughters as the latter act as the "Lakshmi" to drive growth.

The prime minister accused the Congress for developing a corrupt system. The process to send the corrupt to jail has started, he said, adding that big leaders in Tihar jail are now crying. “Those who have looted the nation will not be spared,” Modi said.

Modi said that Chinese President Xi Jinping surprised him when the latter said that he had seen Bollywood movie Dangal which showed India’s daughters doing wonders.

Modi said that Xi shared this with him during the recent informal summit. “When I heard this, I felt so proud of Haryana,” Modi said.