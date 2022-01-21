Assembly Polls 2022: Cong seeks Election Commission's intervention over ED raids against Punjab CM's relative

The Congress sought the Election Commission's (EC) intervention on Thursday on the ED raids on a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and alleged that the action was politically motivated to malign and defame the chief minister and the party-led state government.
Gurjar leader Avtar Singh Bhadana announcedthat he will fight UP polls from Jewar as RLD candidateamid speculation that he will take back nomination as he is Covid+. "There were initially symptoms of Covid-19 but RTPCR report is negative. I will fight the election for us," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new circuit house in Gujarat’s Somnath today. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the ceremony will take place via video conferencing at 11 am.
Ex-AAP member brings out web series on YouTube, claims party deviated from principles
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to win big, a former member of the party has brought out an "insider account", in the form of a web series, which claims the party has deviated from its principles.
The web-series in the political genre, 'Transparency: Pardarshita' has been produced and directed by Dr Munish Raizada, a medical practitioner from Chandigarh working in Chicago.
The web series available on YouTube is an "insider account" showing how things went from being transparent and for bringing in a systemic change to being non-transparent and becoming part of the same political rut.
BJP's first list for Goa polls stirs controversy over family raj, tickets to tainted candidates
TheBJPon Thursdaystirredcontroversyafter the ruling party released itsfirstlistof 34candidatesfor the February 14 assemblypolls, dropping former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal's claim for aticketfor the Panaji assembly seat. Read more
Uttar Pradesh polls: Rahul, Priyanka to release youth manifesto on January 21
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday releasethe party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. (PTI)
