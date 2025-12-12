Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Cabinet announces Census 2027, to be held in two phases; caste enumeration to be included

Census 2027 is going to be the first-ever digital census.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us