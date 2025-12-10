<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.</p>.<p>Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israeli-pm-says-he-will-meet-trump-second-phase-of-gaza-plan-close-3823010">situation in West Asia</a>.</p>.Israel's Netanyahu touts his strong connect with world leaders, including PM Modi; defends leadership during Gaza war.<p>"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.</p>.<p>It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.</p>.<p>"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.</p>.<p>The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added. </p>