Assembly Elections 2022 Live: It's AAP against the rest in Punjab, says CM face Bhagwant Mann

In an interview with DH, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the contest in Punjab was between AAP and the rest. He was confident that the party would win 80 seats and form a majority. Meanwhile, parties across states continued to announce candidates for the elections set to begin on February 10. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Manipur polls: NPP to contest alone, releases list of 20 candidates
Making it clear that it would contest the Assembly elections without any pre-poll alliance, National People's Party (NPP), a partner in the BJP-led government in Manipur, on Monday released a list of 20 candidates that included the name of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.
Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar, Congress finalises 11 more candidates for Uttarakhand elections
Congress on Monday cleared 11 more candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections and the list includes finalising the seat for its campaign face,Harish Rawat.
In Punjab, it’s AAP vs the rest, says CM face Bhagwant Mann
Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) announcement to name comedian-turned-politicianBhagwant Mann(48) as its chief ministerial candidate has arguably added momentum to the party’s claimed prospects of winning Punjab. Mann has come of age, has gained strides as a mass leader and is lauded for his prolific oratory.
