Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr

Green, however, will not get the entire amount. The Australian all-rounder will only get Rs 18 crore, while the other Rs 7.20 crore will go to the BCCI.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:55 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLCameron GreenIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us