Assembly Elections 2022 Live: SP-RLD alliance a pact among goons, says UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya described the SP-RLD alliance as a pact among goons. In Uttarakhand, Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Ganesh Godiyal filed their nominations from their respective constituencies for the polls beginning Feb 14. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, in an interview with DH, noted that the farmers in UP had deep-rooted anger against the bJP Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Farmers are very angry with Modi government: Jayant Chaudhary
Jayant Chaudharyof the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) tellsAmrita Madhukalyathat the Kairana model, which led to an RLD win in the 2018 byelection, will be up for show in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh as the party joins hands with the SP.
Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat, Godiyal file nominations
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal were among a host of candidates who filed their nomination papers for next month's state Assembly polls.
The polls are scheduled for February 14 in the state.
Rawat, who is the Congress campaign head in Uttarakhand, entered the fray from Lalkuan and Godiyal from Srinagar.
SP-RLD alliance a pact among 'goons', says UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday alleged that the opposition alliance is forged among the “goondas and mafia" of the state.
