Mumbai police issue Look Out Circular against former Dawood aide Salim Dola in drug case

Police had earlier busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra's Sangli district.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 20:16 IST
Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against drug supplier Salim Dola in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said.

Dola, once a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was found to be the main drug supplier, and declared a wanted accused by the crime branch, he said.

He was also wanted in several other drug cases, the official added.

Police had earlier busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Published 08 May 2024, 20:16 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

