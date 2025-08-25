Today's Horoscope – August 25, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 2
Taurus
Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior may give you misguiding information. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
Gemini
You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 8
Cancer
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Lucky colour: Midnight-blue Lucky number: 6
Leo
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on.
Lucky colour: Baby-pink Lucky number: 5
Virgo
Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all, they are your colleagues, not your friends – so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much.
Lucky colour: Brick-red Lucky number: 7
Libra
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 3
Capricorn
A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find pleasing.
Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 6
Aquarius
You have been keeping a lot of feelings under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 2
Pisces
You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns.
Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 9
Amara Ramdev