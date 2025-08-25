Process to get world heritage tag for Hirebenakal may take months
The site is currently on the World Heritage Site’s temporary list. During the just-concluded monsoon session of the legislature, the Tourism department displayed several pictures of rock paintings from Hirebenakal at the Vidhana Soudha.
The Hirebenakal prehistoric site has long been ignored by both state and Centre. The rock paintings here reflect the life of those times and our government is very serious about this project. We will prepare a proper presentation and put maximum efforts to achieve this.