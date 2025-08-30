Today's Horoscope – August 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 August 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work. Colour: garn; Number: 3
Taurus
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot; Number: 9
Gemini
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Colour: Tan; Number:2
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple; Number: 7
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: lemon; Number: 8
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs. Copper; Number: 5
Libra
You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Brown; Number: 3
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Colour: Peach; Number: 6
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Colour: Mauve; Number: 9
Capricorn
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Colour: Magenta; number: 1
Aquarius
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Jade; Number: 8
Pisces
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Red; Number: 5
Amara Ramdev