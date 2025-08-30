Menu
Crew member of Ayushmann-Sara Ali Khan film assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, accused held

The incident took place during the shooting of the film, 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2' on Thornhill Road here on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 20:24 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 20:24 IST
