Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand promoted as BSP national convener, say sources

If the sources are to be believed, the post of national convener is second to that of the national president. Akash has now become the second most powerful leader, party sources said.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 19:07 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 19:07 IST
