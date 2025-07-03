Today's Horoscope – December 16, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with mental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number:5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Lucky Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Problems with colleagues are likely, so try to keep a low profile.
Lucky Colour: Pearl Lucky Number:9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Lucky Colour: ash Lucky Number 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Topaz Lucky Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 8
Samara Ashrat