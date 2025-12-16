Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force

Outlining what they considered necessary security guarantees, the statement said Ukraine should be able to keep its armed forces at around 800,000 to be able to deter conflict.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 22:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 22:45 IST
World newsUkraineEU

Follow us on :

Follow Us