Today's Horoscope – December 8, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 December 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Peach Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Colour: Terracotta Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Orange Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Colour: Lilac Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
It's time to get yourself back on track. Hobbies will be good for your emotional well-being. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now it’s time to move on. Colour: Saffron Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Some of your new friends may not be that trustworthy. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope. Colour: Indigo Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You'll find travel or involvement in large groups gratifying. Short trips will prove to be more fruitful than you imagined. Someone in your family may bring about major changes in your usual routine. Colour: Crimson Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Don't rely on others to do your work. You will get out of shape easily if you don't keep on top of things. Don't be too eager to buy things for those who really don't deserve it. Colour: Green Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Colour: Opal Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Colour: Mustard Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Colour: Plum Number: 7
Amara Ramdev