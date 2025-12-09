Today's Horoscope – December 9, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 December 2025, 18:32 IST
March 21 - April 20
You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly. Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white-water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself. Colour: Mango Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals. Colour: Maroon Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You may be disillusioned with a current situation. Potent events may be the trigger for such change. Health needs care and an exercise regimen to be followed. Colour: Chocolate- brown Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Colour: Red Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Peach Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Children will be of major concern if you haven't kept the lines of communication open. Someone you work with may be withholding valuable information. Colour: Orange Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be diplomatic but firm. Focus your efforts on your work. Your energy will be high. Your ability to extract information could be an asset when dealing with financial matters and official plans. Colour: Magenta Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
It’s time to get yourself back on track. Hobbies will be good for your emotional well-being. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now it’s time to move on. Colour: Indigo Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Colour: Grey Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Grass-green Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Colour: Ivory Number: 6
Apoorva Sinha