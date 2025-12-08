Menu
EAM Jaishankar meets EU trade commissioner

The two sides are looking at sealing the free trade agreement at the India-EU summit to be held in New Delhi next week.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 18:28 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 18:28 IST
India NewsS JaishankarMinistry of External Affairs

