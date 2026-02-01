Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

When success hurts students struggle with stress and addiction

Students are increasingly turning to substances like prescription medications, nicotine, and illicit substances as a coping mechanism for their stress and anxiety.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 20:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 20:07 IST
mental healthAddictionacademic

Follow us on :

Follow Us