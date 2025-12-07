Today's Horoscope – February 3, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Experimenting with a new tech gadget might streamline your daily tasks. Offering to help a neighbour can foster a sense of community. A reflective journaling session may unveil deeper personal insights.
Colour: Red | Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Engaging in a challenging puzzle game could enhance your problem-solving skills. A nature walk with a close friend might deepen your connection. Preparing a traditional family recipe can bring comfort and nostalgia.
Colour: Green | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Starting a podcast on a favourite subject might ignite stimulating conversations. A cycling tour around your city could reveal hidden gems. Hosting a game night brings laughter and relaxation.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Creating a scrapbook can capture precious memories in a tangible way. A surprise visit to an old friend might strengthen your bond. Experimenting with interior decoration could refresh your living space.
Colour: Powder-Blue | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Planning an outdoor adventure may rekindle your love for nature. Teaching a skill to others could reveal your natural mentoring abilities. Attending a live music event might uplift your spirits.
Colour: Orange | Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
Participating in a community gardening project can connect you with nature. Organizing your digital files might bring unexpected relief and efficiency. Reading a book outside your usual genre could broaden your literary tastes.
Colour: Sage-Green | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Embrace a peaceful atmosphere at home. Avoid unnecessary conflicts by choosing your battles wisely. Your romantic life is stable; focus on nurturing your relationships. Consider spending quality time with your loved ones, fostering deeper connections and understanding.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Your focus and dedication to your work will yield positive results. Financial opportunities are on the horizon; seize them with confidence. Use your natural charm and charisma to navigate social situations, but be cautious about divulging sensitive information.
Colour: Indigo | Number:7
November 22 - December 21
Clarity of thought guides you today. Reevaluate past financial challenges; a fresh perspective will help you find effective solutions. Trust your intuition when making decisions. Focus on resolving lingering issues, paving the way for financial stability and peace of mind.
Colour: Plum | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Colour: Ash | Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Opportunities for travel must be carefully considered. Dream a little today. Spouse troublesome. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Lilac | Number : 6
February 20 - March 20
Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Copper | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev