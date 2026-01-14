Today's Horoscope – February 5, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, focus on releasing any lingering negativity from the past. Embrace the present moment to find inner balance. A business opportunity might present itself; approach it with caution and thorough analysis. Pay attention to your health by maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise routine.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Practice self-reflection and take responsibility for your actions. Avoid blaming others; instead, focus on finding solutions collaboratively. Be open to compromise, and you'll find resolutions to conflicts.
Colour: Green | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Trust your intuition today, Gemini. Your gut feelings will guide you through a complex situation. Stay vigilant for deceptive situations; authenticity is your key to success. Believe in your abilities, and success will follow.
Colour: Coral | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Maintain professionalism to avoid family conflicts. Evaluate property and legal matters cautiously. Focus on building a robust social network. Reflect on the positives in your life, fostering an attitude of gratitude.
Colour: Ochre | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Enjoy a peaceful day nurturing domestic interests. New opportunities are on the horizon, so remain open to them. Reflect on your personal growth and consider new avenues for self-improvement.
Colour: Gold | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Channel your energy into creative pursuits for extra income. Handle loved ones' anxieties with care, and consider a special gift for someone close. Engage in activities that enhance your knowledge and career.
Colour: Orange | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur.
Colour: Cerise | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Ash | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Opal | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Copper | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev