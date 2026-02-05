Today's Horoscope – February 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today offers you a chance to unwind and find joy in simple pleasures. Your romantic side is highlighted, making it an excellent time for heartfelt expressions. Financial prudence is crucial; avoid impulsive purchases. Focus on self- improvement to enhance your overall well-being.
Colour: Violet | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
This is a period of financial growth for you. Consider investing your efforts and resources in projects that promise long-term gains. Practicality and patience are your allies. Be meticulous in your approach, and success will follow.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Today is about focus and precision. Pay attention to details, especially in your professional endeavours. Your ability to stay composed and objective will set you apart. Opportunities for advancement are on the horizon; seize them with confidence.
Colour: Honey | Number: 9
June 22 - July 22
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Colour: Green | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true. Avoid arrogance and remain open to feedback.
Colour: Beige | Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Your diplomatic skills will smooth over a potential conflict at work or within your family. Be mindful of your energy levels; you don't want to burn out. Setting healthy boundaries is the key to maintaining your equilibrium.
Colour: Orange | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Networking opportunities are abundant today, so make the most of social interactions. You may feel a creative block, but it's temporary. Financially, things are stable but avoid taking any risky investments.
Colour: Mango | Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
A project you've been working on may finally see completion, bringing relief. Travel plans are on the horizon, promising adventure. Be cautious with your words as they may be taken out of context. Colour: Maroon | Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
With so much sorted out in your life recently, it's time to have fun with friends and accept new social opportunities. Avoid confrontations with emotional friends and consider splurging on a special gift today.
Colour: Tan | Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Cancelled travel plans may lead to better opportunities you've never considered. Communication could slow down with your ruling planet in an unfavourable position, so it's crucial to maintain open communication with a loved one.
Colour: Jade | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev