Today's Horoscope – January 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 January 2026, 19:21 IST
March 21 - April 20
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited. Colour: Pearl; Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today– take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: orange; Number:2
May 22 - June 21
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. number: 3; Colour: aquamarine
June 22 - July 22
Exploring a museum exhibit can inspire a newfound appreciation for history. Stepping out of your comfort zone may lead to personal growth. Lending an ear to a colleague might pave the way for deeper connections. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Tackling a challenging puzzle could sharpen your cognitive skills. Volunteering at a local shelter may fill your heart with gratitude. Savouring a homemade dessert might ignite the simple joys of life. Colour: Ruby; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Embarking on a short weekend getaway can rejuvenate your spirit. Penning down your thoughts might lead to introspective revelations. A casual chat over coffee with an old classmate may reignite fond memories. Colour: Topaz; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Magenta; Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Olive- green; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Colour: ochr; Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Be cautious about potentially misleading information that may arrive in the form of a letter. Don't shy away from calculated risks, as they could pay off in the long run. Exercise caution with friends, and choose your words wisely. Pay attention to your health. Colour: Jade; Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Maintain professionalism, and your advancement will be swift. Be mindful of irritability, which could lead to family conflicts. When it comes to property and legal matters, take your time to analyse and evaluate before making impulsive decisions. Colour: Vanilla; Number:8
February 20 - March 20
Embrace a peaceful and restful day, spending it in bed or catching up on reading. Focus on domestic interests and watch for new avenues that will prove highly beneficial to you. Colour: Emerald; Number: 6
Amara Ramdev