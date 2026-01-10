<p>Sivakarthikeyan's 25th outing, <em>Parasakthi</em>, is not just a movie but a statement that highlights the 1965 Anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film screams for attention from the beginning, thanks to the impeccable work by the art and production team.</p><p>However, the movie started to lose its momentum due to its slow narration and overly drawn-out narrative. The dragging love story failed to connect, and subpar performance by Sreeleela further test the patience. Both Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa delivered strong performances, managing to shine in several sequences.</p>.'His & Hers' movie review: Wobbly thriller saved by strong leads.<p>In an age dominated by high-energy commercial blockbusters, the socio-political manifesto <em>Parasakthi</em> feels like an arthouse piece that challenges the audience’s patience.</p><p>Sivakarthikeyan did justify his role as <em>Chezhiyan 'Che'</em>, but the supporting cast struggles to connect with the theme and fails to draw the audience in.</p>.<p>The overall response to the film has been daunting, with cinema lovers echoing the same feelings that the most anticipated movie is missing the necessary spark it required. A faster-paced narrative, especially in the second half, might have elevated the film and kept the viewers more invested.</p><p>Director Sudha Kongara made a genuine effort, but the core of the movie fails to connect with the audience. The audience did laud and gave a special shoutout to the period visuals, but the emotional depth of the story falls short, failing to make a lasting impression.</p>.<p>Overall, SK's <em>Parasakthi</em> feels more like an attempt to capitalise on the controversy rather than delivering a compelling narrative or meaningful impact to the audience.</p><p>Set during the 1960s anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu, the movie focuses on the ideological conflicts, linguistic pride and social realities through a fictional narrative inspired by true events, with characters involved in the student-led movement against Hindi imposition.</p><p>Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharva in key roles.</p>