Today's Horoscope – January 19, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 January 2026, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today, you’ll be the life of the party, captivating everyone with your vibrant personality and dramatic flair. Despite your confident exterior, you may find yourself hesitant to fully open your heart. Take a deep breath and embrace vulnerability—you might be surprised by the rewards.
Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You might feel frustrated today by a perceived lack of support from those living with you. Instead of allowing resentment to fester, try a more diplomatic approach. Openly and calmly discuss your concerns and explore solutions together. Remember that a team effort is crucial for a harmonious household.
Lucky colour: Ivory | Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): The allure of outdoor activities and fitness beckons today. Consider joining a gym, enrolling in a yoga class, or simply taking a brisk walk in nature. You may be hesitant to commit to a serious relationship, but your partner is likely aware of your feelings. Take a deep breath and express your emotions honestly and authentically.
Lucky colour: Mauve | Lucky number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 - Aug 21): If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Lucky colour: Lemon | Lucky number: 5
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 2
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A meticulous approach will serve you well today. Organize your thoughts and prioritize your tasks to maximize productivity. Don't be afraid to delegate responsibilities when necessary.
Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 8
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Harmony and balance are key today. Cultivate diplomacy in your interactions and strive for peaceful resolutions in any conflicts at work. On the personal level, things go smoothly, and you are able to navigate your emotions better.
Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You should listen to your inner voice, cultivate self-confidence, and pursue activities that ignite your passion. This could involve revisiting old hobbies, exploring new creative outlets, or connecting with like-minded individuals who share your interests.
Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Trust your own instincts and rely on your own judgment rather than blindly accepting the opinions of others. Your dedication and hard work are finally paying off, as your professional endeavours begin to yield significant results. Embrace this positive momentum and continue to strive towards your long-term goals.
Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A matter concerning your home life requires your immediate attention and careful consideration. Be wary of individuals who may be masquerading as friends while secretly undermining your reputation. Exciting new
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Be wary of insincere gestures of friendliness, as they may be intended to deceive or manipulate you. Avoid embarking on long journeys, as unforeseen delays may arise. Recent feelings of isolation and lack of support may pull you down. It’s time to assert needs and expectations to your loved ones.
Lucky colour: Amber | Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev