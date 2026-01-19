Menu
Everton's Thierno Barry puts dent in Aston Villa's title hopes

Villa stay in third place in the table on 43 points from 22 games, seven ‌points behind leaders Arsenal, who now have a sizeable lead ⁠in the title race. Everton climb ‌to 10th place on 32 points.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 19:46 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 19:46 IST
