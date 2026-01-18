<p>Mangaluru: Two men drowned while bathing in the Kumaradhara river near <a href="https://itms.kar.nic.in/hrcehome/index_temple.php?tid=21">Kukke Subrahmanya</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Hariprasad and Sujith, both from Kollamogru village. Both were unmarried.</p>.Two women drown in canal in Raichur.<p>Hariprasad and Sujith had gone to bathe in the river near Kulkunda in Subrahmanya with other youths. One of them slipped and drowned. The other tried to rescue him and drowned too. The Subrahmanya Police have registered a case.</p>