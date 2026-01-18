Menu
karnataka

2 men bathing in river near Kukke Subrahmanya drown to death

The deceased have been identified as Hariprasad and Sujith, both from Kollamogru village. Both were unmarried.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 19:38 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 19:38 IST
Karnataka NewsDrowningKukke SubrahmanyaKumaradhara river

