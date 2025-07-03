Today's Horoscope – January 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): The stress you have been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: chrome Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Some intense recent experiences have made it hard for
you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You have sorted out so much in
your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Colour: gold Number:2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards
which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could turn out to be a
blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Honey Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll! Colour: Grey Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Stick to work today and stay out of trouble – don’t indulge in idle gossip or chatter. You never do, but even being a silent observer is being active too. Investment plans take off, and you will have a nest egg soon. Authority female figures can be a bit of a hassle.
Colour: White Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Avoid over indulgence in food or drinks, as digestive problems crop up – lifestyle induced, of course. Children need more of your time, and you need to make the necessary requirements.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative.
colour: Silver Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end.
colour: Tan Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you.
Colour: Red Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Plum Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: peach Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Jade Number: 2
Amara Ramdev