Libra

September 23 - October 22

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. colour: Silver Number: 9