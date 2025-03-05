Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
State as censor: Where does Karnataka stand?

State as censor: Where does Karnataka stand?

Now, as the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) begins on Thursday, there is once again no clarity about the screening of Palestinian films. Will CM Siddaramaiah take a stand?
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 20:09 IST
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinionBengaluru International Film Festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us