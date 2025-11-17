Today's Horoscope – November 17, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Sky-Blue | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
June 22 - July 22
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
Be on your best behaviour. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: Emerald | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Peach | Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Honey | Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Amber | Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: White | Number: 4
Amara Ramdev