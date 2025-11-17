<p>Pentala Harikrishna was eliminated by 26-year-old Jose Martinez Alcantara in the second set of tie-break of the fifth round of the FIDE World Chess Cup in progress at Resort Rio in Goa.</p>.<p>Both their classical encounters had ended in draws and even the first set of two rapid tie-break games ended in deadlock. However, despite 39-year-old Harikrishna’s experience, the faster time controls in the tie-break were expected to favour the younger Martinez who revels and excels in Speed Chess.</p>.<p>In other results, former World Rapid Champion Daniil Dubov, who ousted R Praggnanandhaa in the previous round was knocked out by Sam Shankland of USA, rated a few points below him.</p>.<p>Andrey Esipenko eliminated Alesksey Grebnev to reach the last eight. In more a battle of nerves, Alexander Donchenko missed many winning opportunities to finally prevail over Le Quang Liem of Vietnam to finally claim the last 8th quarter final spot.</p>.FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi lone Indian warrior as P Harikrishna crashes out.<p>22-year-old Arjun Erigaisi is now the only Indian amongst the 24 who began their journey in this 206 player, eight round knock-out event to advance to the quarterfinal. Arjun will be facing Chinese GM Wei Yi tomorrow in the 6th round, incidentally they are the only two surviving seeds from the top 10 ranked players here.</p>.<p>Martinez has been the giantkiller of this tournament, accounting for one of the hot favourites to win the title, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. Harikrishna also had a good run in this tournament defeating prominent players Russian Champion Arseniy Nesterov and Nils Grandelius</p>.<p>In the first rapid tie-break game Harikrishna and Martinez battled in a Spanish Opening, splitting point after 40 moves with rook and a couple of minor pieces each were left on the board. Martinez missed a promising continuation on 39th turn and immediately settled for a draw one move later</p>.<p>Hari second game with White against Martinez’s Sicilian Defence. Had some exciting moments with Martinez keeping his King in centre while Harikrishna castled on the long side. Draw was signed on the 28th move with the exchange of all pieces with just the King and identical number of pawns on board.</p>.<p>In the first game of second set of tie-break Hari lost in 59 moves of a double rook and pawns each ending with white pieces in a Sicilian defence. The ending didn’t exactly favour the Indian who is reputed for his end-game prowess and Hari mis played to end on the losing side. In the second game too, Hari rattled by the loss was in a must win situation to force further set of tie-break. Hari could not get going and survived many anxious moment to end the game on a drawing note.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Round 5: Tie-Break Results:</strong></span> GM Pentala Harikrishna drew with GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Mex) 1-1; GM Sam Shankland (USA) bt GM Daniil Dubov (2-0); Alexander Dovchenko drew with GM Le Quang Liem (Vie) (1-1); GM Andrey Esipenko bt GM Aleksey Grebnev (1.5-0.5).</p>