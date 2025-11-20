Today's Horoscope – November 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Beige | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Honey | Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Colour: Sea- Green | Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Colour: Silver | Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Colour: Blue | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness.
Colour: Orange | Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Colour: Honey | Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
the time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Colour: Ash | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev