People from all walks of life are regaled with success stories, and they are encouraged to polish their attitude and reinforce their mental strength.

Workshops, personality development courses, counselling sessions, et al are mushrooming all over to revive the upbeat strain in people. 

Positive thinking is certainly an important element on the path to success. The world will certainly be a better place if it is populated by optimists as a result of these endeavours.

Yet a casual glance around us will reveal that there is a flip side to this scenario. More and more people are becoming overconfident and disillusioned in the name of positive thinking. They are losing sight of ground realities and live life as if success will unfold if they simply will it to do so.

While it is important to be optimistic, one must not underrate the importance of setting a goal and working on it consistently and sincerely despite the obstacles. Any project, be it at a physical, mental or spiritual level, will not put anyone on the pedestal of success by merely manifesting it in the mind.

So also, when one works only out of a sense of bounden duty, the venture will merely translate into a chore. Hence, a dollop of involvement and passion invested in the activity can fetch us rich laurels.

 Kahlil Gibran summed up this thought succinctly when he said, "Work is love made visible." It is common knowledge that earnestness and fervour are components of love. Hence, it is mandatory that work, no matter how trivial it may be, must be treated as a labour of love. The journey of reaching one's target will become enjoyable if it is done with genuine sincerity and passion. 

When these essential factors are functional and in place, a positive attitude will act as the soup stone. It will ensure that the individual does not get demoralised or dejected when faced with setbacks or failures. When one happens to be working in a team, then sporting the right spirit will prove to be infectious and will boost the morale all around.

Ninety-nine per cent perspiration and one per cent inspiration is the recipe for success! Hence, positive thinking is like a spice which can flavour the recipe of success; it cannot be used as the main ingredient!