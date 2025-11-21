Today's Horoscope – November 21, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land.
Colour: Coral | Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up
Colour: Pistachio | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Colour: Pink | Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Red | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. New endeavours take off. Career matters highlighted.
Colour: Gold | Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Partnerships do well. Travel plans may not work out
Colour: Copper | Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule
Colour: Bronze | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Olive | Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Teal | Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Purple | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev