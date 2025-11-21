<p>Two young monks in a monastery were assigned the duty of fetching water from a distant spring. One of them felt it was a demeaning task and grumbled. The second monk was grateful for a chance to serve his master and fellow monks and cheerfully went about the job, admiring the nature around him and walking with a spring in his steps.</p>.<p>The master asked them to look into their buckets. The first monk’s bucket had muddy water; the second one’s had clear, clean water, though they had filled it from the same spring at the same time. The master pointed out, “When your intention is pure, even the simplest task can lead to good things.” </p>.<p>There are philanthropists who donate for name and fame. And there are those who give because they know that their act can make a big impact on somebody’s life. The difference in their efforts is their intention. The same two acts therefore do not bring the same result – one defies the main purpose of the act, and the other, done with a good heart, will have the desired ripple effect of good karma.</p>.<p>For lack of a strong equivalent word in English, the Hindi/Urdu word neeyat is the invisible seed from which every visible action originates. In mystical traditions across the world – Vedantic, Yogic, Buddhist or Sufi – intention is considered the true measure of a person and his deeds. Neeyat closely means intention, motive or the main purpose behind one’s action; the inner mindset of moral direction behind what a person does. It is not a mere ordinary word but the most profound force that decides our karma and shapes our destiny.</p>.<p>The world only sees what we do and not why we do it. But the universe responds not to appearances but to sincerity and intent. When it is aligned with gratitude, struggles turn into lessons; when aligned with compassion, our relationships become healing spaces; and when aligned with faith, even uncertainty becomes a sacred journey. An act with good intention is guided by purpose and not ego. </p>.<p>In a world of noise, pomp and show, neeyat is our inner compass, the gentle rhythm of life where our actions weave the fabric of life. It brings us back to who we truly are. Our actions involve our body, but our intention stems from our mind and heart and maps the course of our soul’s journey.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>