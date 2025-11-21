Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Intent - the sacred compass of our soul

The master asked them to look into their buckets. The first monk’s bucket had muddy water; the second one’s had clear, clean water, though they had filled it from the same spring at the same time.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 19:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 19:49 IST
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us