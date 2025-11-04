Today's Horoscope – November 4, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 November 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Communication glitches and surprises will gradually resolve. Don't hesitate to seek help; you have more support around you than you realize. Consider volunteering or doing a good deed today.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your connections abroad and legal matters take a positive turn. Consider embarking on an adventurous journey or engaging in activities that stimulate your mind. Work collaboratively to overcome challenges.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 6
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Find a serene space for focused work, and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Embrace the support from your family, and don't underestimate the power of teamwork. New perspectives on your challenges will lead to breakthroughs.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Embrace your intuition, Cancer. Your gut feelings are guiding you toward hidden opportunities. Dive into your creative endeavours; a masterpiece is waiting to be born. Financial windfalls are possible, but be cautious with investments.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23): Believe in your abilities, and the universe will open doors for you. A career breakthrough is imminent; be prepared to seize the moment. Focus on your health; a new fitness routine will invigorate your spirit Embrace the unexpected; it's where magic resides.
Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 24 - Sep 23): A long-lost friend may reappear, bringing nostalgic moments and new adventures. Invest in self-care; a day at the spa will rejuvenate your senses. Trust the timing of your life; the universe is aligning everything for your highest good.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Balance is key today. Juggling work and personal life may seem challenging, but with careful planning, you can manage both effectively. Take some time for self-care; Be open to new friendships; someone interesting may enter your life.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Communication is highlighted today. Express your thoughts clearly and honestly, and you'll find resolutions to ongoing issues. A short trip is on the cards; it could be both productive and enjoyable. Trust your instincts in matters of the heart.
Lucky Colour: Deep-Red Lucky Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21): Focus on your health and well-being. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will boost your energy levels and overall vitality. A long-standing problem at work will find a solution, bringing relief and a sense of accomplishment.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Be cautious of potentially misleading information. Don't shy away from calculated risks, and be mindful of your words to avoid conflicts with friends. Pay extra attention to your health.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your professional demeanour will lead to swift advancement. Be cautious of family squabbles arising from irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making decisions.
Lucky Colour: indigo Lucky Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Aim high in your aspirations but stay grounded in reality. Keep a low profile to avoid controversies. Focus on rest and rejuvenation, and explore new domestic interests.
Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky Number: 8
Amara Ramdev