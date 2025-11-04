News in Pics | November 4, 2025: Best photos from around the world

cyclist rides near a gate leading towards the Royal Lodge, a large property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, where Andrew, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles lives, following the King's decision to strip him of his title of prince and evict him from his Windsor residence, in Windsor, Britain.
A woman with a dog walks near a makeshift memorial with the names of fallen service members written on Ukrainian and other national flags, at the Independence Square, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Rail workers walk along the track near the site of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, Britain.
A toddler runs past a demonstration featuring pictures of slain children from Gaza placed next to children's school chairs, outside Stormont parliament building as parties back a motion for no confidence in Minister for Education from the DUP party, Paul Givan, over his recent visit to Israel, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
A view of the Chrysanthemum Garden, also known as 'Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood', at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden in Srinagar.
A rehearsal of a laser light show ahead of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, at Chet Singh Fort, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Published 03 November 2025, 23:23 IST