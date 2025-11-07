Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeastrology
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope – November 7, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 November 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
March 21 - April 20
A favourable day for personal growth and self-development. Consider volunteering or engaging in activities that give back to the community. Keep a check on unnecessary spending. Colour: White  Number: 4
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
International connections and legal matters work in your favour. Your adventurous spirit opens doors to new opportunities. Saturn’s influence helps you steer your career in the right direction. Colour: Indigo  Number: 9
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Long-distance plans thrive, but be cautious with legal or court matters. New acquaintances bring excitement and lighthearted fun. Colour: Ivory  Number: 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Trust your intuition—it will lead you to hidden opportunities. Creative pursuits could yield outstanding results. Financial gains are likely, but handle investments with care. Colour: Silver  Number: 7
Leo
July 23 - August 21
Confidence is your key today. A career breakthrough is on the horizon—be ready to act swiftly. Focus on health and fitness; embrace the unexpected, for it may bring joy and success. Colour: Gold  Number: 8
Virgo
August 22 - September 23
A long-lost friend may resurface, stirring fond memories. Prioritize self-care—pampering yourself brings renewal. Trust divine timing; everything is aligning for your benefit. Colour: Sky Blue  Number: 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Libra
September 23 - October 22
Recognition for your past efforts finally arrives. Family matters progress smoothly. Avoid blowing issues out of proportion and steer clear of confrontations at work. Colour: Ivory  Number: 2
Scorpio
October 23 - November 21
Travel brings excitement and potential romance. Positive changes at home put you back in control. Your charm makes you stand out at social gatherings. Colour: Tan  Number: 6
Sagittarius
November 22 - December 21
A seaside escape tempts you. Expect monetary rewards or returns on investments. Emotions may run high—take things lightly and enjoy the moment. Colour: Honey  Number: 5
ADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn
December 23 - January 20
Trust the process—everything happens for a reason. Let go of the past and embrace the present. Dreams could hold valuable insights or even premonitions. Colour: Violet  Number: 7
Aquarius
January 21 - February 19
An unexpected encounter may blossom into a meaningful friendship. Trust your instincts—they’re razor sharp today. Some delays in communication or travel are likely. Colour: Saffron  Number: 6
Pisces
February 20 - March 20
Challenges at work transform into triumphs. Your attention to detail earns recognition and rewards. A long-standing project concludes successfully, bringing celebration and reunions. Colour: Mustard  Number: 5
ADVERTISEMENT
Amara Ramdev