<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An all party meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to move legally against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">special intensive revision (SIR)</a>.</p><p>Apart from the BJP, all other parties, including Congress, backed the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government's decision to move legally.</p>.<p>The neighbouring Tamil Nadu government had recently decided to move court against SIR.</p>.DMK files plea in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.<p>According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the Chief Minister said at the meeting that the government will seek legal opinion on moving court against the decision to conduct the SIR just ahead of the local body election. </p><p>He also said that the decision to conduct SIR based on the 2002 electoral roll would have serious consequences. </p>.SIR in Kerala: Election authorities try to allay fears of NRIs as enumeration begins.<p>The other political parties also maintained that there were many practical difficulties in conducting the SIR based on the 2002 electoral roll. Moreover, it also raises concerns of vested interests behind the move.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress backed the concerns raised by the Chief Minister and assured to implead in the case once the state government moves court.</p>.Political parties in Kerala express concern over hasty SIR move, NRIs join chorus.<p>The Kerala Assembly in September unanimously passed a resolution against SIR. CPI(M) and Congress allege that there could be vested interests of the BJP government at the Centre in initiating SIR in a hasty manner in Kerala even as the local body polls in the state is due.</p><p>The SIR enrollment in the state began on Tuesday with over 2.07 lakh enrollment forms being distributed during the day. In view of the preparations for the local body polls, officials involved in local body election works are exempted from SIR enrollment process.</p>